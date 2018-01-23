Montana is the first state to implement net neutrality

On Monday, the state’s Democratic governor signed an executive order requiring all ISPs with a state contract to commit to net neutrality, reports CNET. That commitment means those ISPs won’t be able to slow down or block access to specific sites on the internet. In December the FCC repealed Obama-era net neutrality rules. As a result, some states, like Montana, are seeking ways around that repeal. New York and Rhode Island are two of the states that are working on laws like Montana’s right now.MG