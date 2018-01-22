Congress votes to reopen the government for another 3 weeks

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and GOP leader Mitch McConnell came to an agreement Monday afternoon to fund the government through February 8. The agreement was contingent on a promise from the GOP that Congress would revisit the immigration issue–specifically the fate of young undocumented immigrants, or “Dreamers,” formerly protected under DACA–in the next few weeks. But nothing’s in writing, and in the current fractious environment, the agreement may not hold. The Senate vote was 81-18.

Shortly after the Senate vote, the House passed the short-term continuance on a vote of 266-150. The measure now heads to the president’s desk. He’s expected to sign it quickly, ending the shutdown, and kicking the budgetary can to the beginning of next month.

The measure continues funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for another six years. It also discontinues a set of tax increases intended to help fund the Affordable Care Act. See a list of the senators who brokered the end to the shutdown at the New York Times.

