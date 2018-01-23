Here Is The Complete List Of The 2018 Oscar Nominees

BEST PICTURE
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
DIRECTING
Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
COSTUME DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
FILM EDITING
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“Mighty River” – Mudbound (Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, and Taura Stinson)
“Mystery of Love” – Call Me by Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
“Remember Me” – Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
“Stand Up for Something” – Marshall (Dianne Warren and Lonnie R. Lynn)
“This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Revolting Rhymes
Negative Space
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
SOUND EDITING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
SOUND MIXING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Call Me by Your Name – James Ivory
The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber
Logan – Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green
Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound – Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
The Big Sick – Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh
MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick
Victoria & Abdul – Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Wonder – Arjen Tuiten