advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Here Is The Complete List Of The 2018 Oscar Nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just announced who’s up for gold on March 4–let the race begin.

Here Is The Complete List Of The 2018 Oscar Nominees
[Photo: Flickr user Marcin Wichary]
By KC Ifeanyi2 minute Read

BEST PICTURE

Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

advertisement
advertisement

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

DIRECTING

Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

advertisement

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

FILM EDITING

Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)

advertisement

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Mighty River” – Mudbound (Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, and Taura Stinson)
“Mystery of Love” – Call Me by Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
“Remember Me” – Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
“Stand Up for Something” – Marshall (Dianne Warren and Lonnie R. Lynn)
“This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Revolting Rhymes
Negative Space

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us

SOUND EDITING

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

advertisement

SOUND MIXING

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Call Me by Your Name – James Ivory
The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber
Logan – Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green
Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound – Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

The Big Sick – Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh

MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick
Victoria & Abdul – Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Wonder – Arjen Tuiten

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

KC covers entertainment and pop culture for Fast Company. Previously, KC was part of the Emmy Award-winning team at "Good Morning America" where he was the social media producer.

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life