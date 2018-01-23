Data Scientist is the best job in America for the third year in a row

Even people who said they love their job might be actively looking for a new gig this year. Most (68%) of employed job seekers believe that there are better jobs out there. And they’ve probably right.

And each year, Glassdoor looks at a broad list of openings to highlight the 50 best jobs in America by weighing earning potential, job satisfaction ratings, and the number of job openings. The top jobs across all three categories are:

Data Scientist DevOps Engineer Marketing Manager Occupational Therapist HR Manager Electrical Engineer Strategy Manager Mobile Developer Product Manager Manufacturing Engineer

You can see the full list here.

According to Glassdoor’s chief economist Andrew Chamberlain, data scientist continues to earn the top spot due to the high demand (4,524 open jobs), the high salary ($110,000 median base salary), and high job satisfaction (4.2 out of 5). “Not only are tech companies scrambling to hire data scientists but industries across the board, from healthcare to nonprofits to retail, are also searching for this talent,” Chamberlain said in a statement.

An encouraging trend even in a tight labor market with low unemployment is that many of the other roles can be found in almost every industry. “Jobs directly involved in business decision-making, such as business analysts, strategy managers, and business development managers, are highly sought after.” Overall he added, soft skills such as creativity, judgment, and flexibility “are aspects of work that are extremely difficult to automate.”LD