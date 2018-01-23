Skeptics, Step Aside: Here’s Why Netflix Keeps Defying All Growth Expectations

Netflix continues to blow through projections, casting naysayers to the side, as its subscriber growth shows no signs of abating. Despite a price increase of 10% implemented last fall, the streaming giant managed to nab 8.3 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2017 (including 2 million in the United States), shooting its total subscriber base up to 117 million worldwide.

The jolt, which far surpassed Wall Street’s and even Netflix’s own projections, caused the company’s stock to soar 9% up to $248.24 a share in after-hours trading on Monday, putting its market value at $100 billion for the first time.

The company attributed the growth to its especially strong fourth-quarter content slate, which included the second seasons of popular shows like Stranger Things, The Crown, and Black Mirror. Netflix’s head of content, Ted Sarandos, also said that the sci-fi tentpole Bright, which dropped in December, was another strong performer that did well across the globe, despite being hammered by critics. Sarandos bluntly dismissed film reviewers, saying that “critics are an important part of the artistic process, but they’re pretty disconnected from the commercial prospects of the film.”

“The way we look at it, if people are looking at (a film) and loving it, that is the measurement of success,” he added.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings repeated this jab, calling critics “disconnected from the mass appeal” and saying that Google Trends is a better indicator of a film or TV show’s popularity.

Hey, Big Spender

Netflix’s surge in users and revenue—it generated $11.6 billion in 2017, a 36% increase year over year—has bolstered its confidence in spending. Beyond the $8 billion being spent on content this year, Netflix is increasing its marketing budget from $1.3 billion to $2 billion, acknowledging that with a slate of projects that range from small indie movies like Okja to Bright, promoting projects primarily on the Netflix platform is not enough anymore.

In its letter to shareholders, Netflix said that “testing results indicate” that spending more on marketing “is wise. We want great content, and we want the budget to make the hits we have really big, to drive our membership growth.”