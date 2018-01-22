advertisement
Waymo will test out self-driving cars in congested Atlanta

[Photo: courtesy of Waymo]

Waymo is bringing its self-driving minivans to Atlanta. The company isn’t specifying how large the pilot will be.

In April 2017, the Alphabet-owned company first launched a public pilot of its self-driving cars in Phoenix, Arizona. Last November, it removed the safety driver from behind the wheel.  Now it’s expanding the pilot beyond Arizona.

Waymo has been testing its self-driving technology for roughly nine years, traversing some 4 million miles; Atlanta marks the 25th city that Waymo has trialed its self-driving technology. Of late, those tests have been run in Central Valley, California; Novi, Michigan; Kirkland, Washington; and of course, Phoenix, Arizona.RR

