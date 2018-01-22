Waymo will test out self-driving cars in congested Atlanta

Waymo is bringing its self-driving minivans to Atlanta. The company isn’t specifying how large the pilot will be.

Hello ATL! Metro Atlanta is the next stop for Waymo's test program. Now that we have the world's first fully self-driving vehicles on public roads in AZ, we're looking to take our tech to more cities. pic.twitter.com/YFLvxkVMMd — Waymo (@Waymo) January 22, 2018

In April 2017, the Alphabet-owned company first launched a public pilot of its self-driving cars in Phoenix, Arizona. Last November, it removed the safety driver from behind the wheel. Now it’s expanding the pilot beyond Arizona.

Waymo has been testing its self-driving technology for roughly nine years, traversing some 4 million miles; Atlanta marks the 25th city that Waymo has trialed its self-driving technology. Of late, those tests have been run in Central Valley, California; Novi, Michigan; Kirkland, Washington; and of course, Phoenix, Arizona.RR