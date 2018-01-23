DuckDuckGo Moves Privacy Beyond Search With New App And Extension

The Philadelphia-area company promises that it won’t sell, or even store, its users’ search histories or other private information. While the service is supported by ads, they’re linked only to the keywords in individual searches, not to prior searches on the site or behavior elsewhere on the web.

But once users go from the search page to other online content, they’re still exposed to whatever monitoring mechanisms those other sites may include, including code from the ubiquitous tracking networks that cause targeted ads to creepily follow users across the internet.

“When you click beyond on the search results to other sites, you’re subject to privacy policies there,” says DuckDuckGo founder and CEO Gabriel Weinberg.

That’s why, to extend privacy protections beyond its own site, DuckDuckGo is rolling out a browser extension—available for Firefox, Chrome, and Safari as of Tuesday—and smartphone apps designed to filter out tracking code, automatically direct users to encrypted HTTPS versions of sites, and provide privacy ratings for websites. Naturally, users will also be able to search DuckDuckGo from within the extension.

The tool will automatically block code from major tracking networks, and show, over time, what percentage of sites visited had code from particular networks. It will also display a privacy letter grade, from A to F, for every site visited based on features like the presence of tracking code, whether the site offers an encrypted HTTPS connection, and the terms of its privacy policy.

DuckDuckGo is working with the Terms of Service Didn’t Read project, which analyzes privacy policies and other terms of service, to incorporate its data. The company says it plans to find ways to help TOSDR rate more websites. “It’s been a very tedious process because the documents are very long—they’re very complicated,” Weinberg says.