Hate gerrymandering? You’ll love this

In a huge win for anti-gerrymandering activists, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s current congressional districts are unconstitutional. The court is making officials redraw the map before the upcoming 2018 election.

Breaking news: The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the state’s congressional map was so partisan it violated the state’s constitution. Map is blocked for 2018 and they want it redrawn ahead of the primary. Profoundly consequential win against partisan gerrymandering — Sam Levine (@srl) January 22, 2018

In short, the court ruled that Pennsylvania’s current congressional map is partisan and therefore unfair. Given that Pennsylvania is an important swing state, this could have a huge impact on future elections.

Pennsylvania isn’t the only state taking up this fight. In fact, the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to take on three gerrymandering cases: Wisconsin, Maryland, and Texas. With today’s Pennsylvania victory, all eyes will be on whether SCOTUS will agree and find current maps unconstitutional.CGW