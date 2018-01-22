U.S. officials are going to be late to Davos because of the shutdown

Grab a box of tissues before reading this post. The government shutdown has forced some U.S. officials to–wait for it–delay their trips to Davos. Davos, of course, is the luxurious Swiss ski resort that hosts the World Economic Summit where world leaders bump elbows with celebrities and business executives.

Hopefully, attendees Cate Blanchett, Elton John, and Will.i.am won’t be too torn up that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin‘s arrival has been delayed. Mnuchin, who is leading the U.S. delegation of Cabinet members and aides, was scheduled to leave Monday, with President Donald Trump following later in the week. However, in the wake of the shutdown, per the AP, his trip was put off.

It’s unclear whether this is because Mnuchin is busy doing something to alleviate the shutdown or just because it looks bad to have him jetting off to a glitzy Swiss resort while federal employees are being furloughed at home. Either way, the story is almost as heart-wrenching as Ethan Hawke’s heroic tale of surviving 11 trips to the Sundance Film Festival.ML