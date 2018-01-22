Details of DJI’s new drone, the Mavic Air, leak before its reveal

Consumer drone giant DJI loves big reveals, and it’s supposed to have one in New York City tomorrow. But, unfortunately, the cat appears to already be out of the bag: The Chinese company is said to be launching yet another new drone, the Mavic Air.

According to Drone DJ, leaked info suggests the new flying robot features a 32-megapixel camera with panorama mode; 4K video; a 21-minute flight time; a 3-way gimbal; four foldable legs, same as DJI’s Mavic Pro; and a series of gesture controls, object avoidance, and a Visual Positioning System.

It’s also said to come in three colors.

However, it’s not clear if the Mavic Air fits somewhere between DJI’s Mavic Spark and its Mavic Pro, or if it’s a replacement for the Spark. All will be revealed tomorrow.DT