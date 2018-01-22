Christopher Walken’s Hipster Coffee Shop Is An Absurd Disaster

Who: Famous Lost Works podcast and animator Leah Dubuc

Why we care: The crew at podcast Famous Lost Works have truly outdone themselves by imagining national treasure Christopher Walken as the owner of a trendy, new coffee shop. Animator Leah Dubuc brings the insane, improvised dialogue to life as Walken fields orders from hipsters. Things escalate quickly, as they’re wont to do when Walken is involved, and suddenly we’re dealing with fingers in frappuccinos, bone-filled quiches, and a very charming vampire.