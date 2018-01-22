This Week, SNL Supported Women–While Also Undermining Them

During this past weekend’s Women’s March, actor and activist Scarlett Johansson called out James Franco for supporting the anti-sexual harassment initiative, Time’s Up, despite his alleged history of sexual misconduct . Her rebuke should serve as a stark reminder that talking the talk–or in this case, wearing the pin –is not enough. Being supportive means more than paying lip service, but rather acting in a way that’s consistent with your stated values.

By that metric, Saturday Night Live dropped the ball this week.

Although the show has found a lot of creative ways to cover the #MeToo movement, and even the scourge of hypocritical male feminists, the latest episode undermined its own message. With gender inequality activist Jessica Chastain hosting, and the episode taking place the same day as the Women’s March, the stage seemed set for a bunch of jokes on behalf of women. Instead, the episode lauded the Women’s March while also mocking it, and featured more than one sketch centered around vapid female caricatures.

The very first line of the show is a nod to Donald Trump’s tweet intentionally distorting what the Women’s March is about. “A million women strong, out there to celebrate the president’s first kickass year in office,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant) says during the cold open. “We did it girls!”

The rest of this sketch consists of White House physician Ronny Jackson describing how not-fat the president is, but the subject of the Women’s March soon returns in Jessica Chastain’s monologue.

This portion of the show mostly plays out just about how you’d expect, for better or worse. Jessica Chastain makes a funny observation about how the characters she portrays tend to have more agency than a lot of the roles women are too frequently offered. After bringing up the Women’s March, the host is joined by Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong to sing Leslie Gore’s empowerment anthem, “You Don’t Own Me.” The number is punctuated with short interludes from other cast members, with jokes pertaining to the Women’s March. This is all fine, save for a gag about Melissa Villaseñor dressing up in hopes of finding a husband at the march. That joke seemed a bit out of tune with the rest of the proceedings, but otherwise, we’re off to a fairly good start.

Although the episode that followed had its stand-out moments–the bonkers Fresh Prince sketch, for one, and this amazing game show fake out–it also had some moments that negated the support for women professed in the monologue, and seem to err more on the of that husband-hunting bit. Chief among them was Michael Che’s jokes about the Women’s March. First, Che salutes the March for “single-handedly saving the pink yarn industry.” If he would have stopped here, it would have been fine. It’s a funny way to describe the event. He keeps going, though, following the thread, or yarn, as it were, to deride women for wearing pussy hats at all.