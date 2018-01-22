Cord-cutting blues: Hulu and YouTube are behind in the race to replace cable TV

Streaming TV bundles from Hulu and YouTube are reportedly off to a slow start. Sources tell CNBC that Hulu with Live TV has roughly 450,000 subscribers, while YouTube TV has just over 300,000 . By comparison, AT&T’s DirecTV Now bundle surpassed 1 million subscribers in December, and unofficial estimates put Dish’s Sling TV over the 2 million subscriber mark .

The silver lining for Hulu and YouTube is that their existing video services are already popular, and they’re under no pressure to replace a dwindling pay TV subscriber base like AT&T and Dish are. The numbers from CNBC just underscore how cutthroat the streaming bundle business has become, which might explain why Amazon and Verizon have so far avoided joining the fray.JN