Netflix stock jumps ahead of earnings, and we can probably thank “Stranger Things”

Netflix will drop its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings this afternoon, and investors are already getting giddy. Shares of the video-streaming giant were up 3% in early-morning trading, with analysts expecting robust subscriber growth. Netflix’s own guidance estimated 6.3 million new global subscribers for the last three months of the year.

A Cowen analyst cited by Bloomberg said those estimates are achievable given Netflix’s “increasingly robust content slate” and strong comparisons to the fourth quarter of 2016, when election fever had more people tuning into politics. Meanwhile, it’s expected that the second season of Stranger Things–which debuted in late October–encouraged new sign-ups from viewers eager to see the buzzy hit series.

Netflix will deliver fourth-quarter results this afternoon, with an earnings call slated for 6 p.m. ET.CZ