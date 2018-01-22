The “Financial Times” is giving away free subscriptions to teens

The Financial Times has a smart way to rope in new paying customers: Get them while they’re young. The media company used to give free FT.com access to students between the ages of 16 and 19. Now it’s opening that up to students around the world. So any 16-to-19-year-old enrolled at a school can receive free access to the newspaper’s digital content.

The @FT now offering free subscriptions to 16-19 year olds any where in world. Superb move.

This is just one of many strategies the FT implements to have a more diversified revenue model. The company has built out one of the most robust subscription businesses over the last two decades. I recently chatted with the company’s CEO about the paper’s strategy and why he doesn’t believe digital advertising is sustainable for media. You can read it here.CGW