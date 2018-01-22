Report: SoFi offers CEO job to Twitter exec with IPO experience

Online lender Social Finance (SoFi) has offered the role of CEO to Twitter COO Anthony Noto , according to the Wall Street Journal . SoFi has been on the hunt for a new leader since the abrupt departure of cofounder and CEO Mike Cagney amid sexual harassment allegations last fall.

Noto, a former Army Ranger, helped oversee Twitter’s IPO in 2013 as co-head of the telecom and media investment banking group at Goldman Sachs. He joined Twitter the following year as CFO.

SoFi has hinted at its own IPO ambitions many times. In August, Cagney told investors that he was searching for a “world-class” CFO candidate capable of guiding the company “to an IPO in the not-so-distant future.”AH