advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:12 am

“Wonder Woman 2” will be the first film to adopt anti-sexual harassment guidelines

“Wonder Woman 2” will be the first film to adopt anti-sexual harassment guidelines
[Photo: courtesy of Warner Bros]

The Producer’s Guild of America released its new anti-sexual harassment guidelines on film sets last Friday, reports Gizmodo. The guidelines state that film productions must, among other things, designate advocates on film sets to whom workers can report concerns without fear of reprisals. Shortly after the PGA’s new guidelines were announced, Vanity Fair’s Rebecca Keegan revealed that Wonder Woman 2 will be the first film to adopt them.

MG

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company