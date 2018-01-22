“Wonder Woman 2” will be the first film to adopt anti-sexual harassment guidelines

The Producer’s Guild of America released its new anti-sexual harassment guidelines on film sets last Friday, reports Gizmodo. The guidelines state that film productions must, among other things, designate advocates on film sets to whom workers can report concerns without fear of reprisals. Shortly after the PGA’s new guidelines were announced, Vanity Fair’s Rebecca Keegan revealed that Wonder Woman 2 will be the first film to adopt them.
