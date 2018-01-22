Facebook will open three new digital training centers in Europe

The social media giant announced on Monday it is committed to training 1 million people in the next two years through the centers, reports Reuters. The centers will open in Spain, Poland, and Italy and offer training in media literacy, online safety, and other digital skills. The old and young, refugees, and people with limited access to technology will be the main groups targeted by the centers. In addition to the training centers, Facebook also announced it’s investing another 10 million euros into its French AI research facility.MG