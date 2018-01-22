Apple teams up with the Malala Fund to support girls’ education

The iPhone giant has partnered with Malala Yousafzai’s Malala Fund, becoming its first laureate partner, reports TechCrunch. The fund’s goal is to extend secondary education to more than 100,000 girls in developing nations. Apple’s involvement with the fund will allow it to double the number of its grants to girls. Yousafzai became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history in 2014 for her advocacy of girls’ access to education.MG