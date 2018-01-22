This Natural Toothpaste Comes In Charcoal And Coconut Flavors. Can It Take On Colgate?

Unilever recently acquired Schmidt’s Naturals for its millennial-friendly natural deodorants , and now the Portland-based startup is taking on another bathroom shelf staple: Toothpaste.

On Monday, the brand announced a line of oral care products infused with unlikely health ingredients: superfood extracts, vitamins, magnolia bark, organic aloe leaf juice, and tea tree oil, among them. They are free of controversial chemical ingredients like artificial sweeteners, flavors, and dyes.

Much like the company’s popular deodorant line, which comes in unconventional scents like rose vanilla and lavender sage, the toothpaste collection reimagines the flavors we swish and spit. Think activated charcoal with mint, vanilla chai, and coconut with lime in bright, modern tubes that starkly differ from more hippie-esque natural brands.

Schmidt’s Naturals cofounder and CPO Jaime Schmidt tells Fast Company she saw a ripe opportunity to translate modern consumer scent preferences for personal care products. While customers adamantly want oral care that leaves them feeling fresh, the company’s research found that could also extend into citrus and floral flavors.

Schmidt’s Naturals plans to modernize the category in many ways. That includes embracing trendy health ingredients like coconut oil or charcoal, which has been infused in everything from “detoxifying” water to frozen yogurt.

“With natural products in particular, we found that consumers were tired of bitter, bland flavors and formulas,” says Schmidt via email. “Our customers confirmed what we already saw to be a massive opportunity in the category–to win not only with a clean and effective formula, but to exceed expectations and create excitement around compelling flavors and ingredient technology.”

I’ll admit my own hesitation upon venturing outside the distinctive realm of mint. Tropical or sweet flavors are simply not something you associate with the ritual of brushing your teeth. And it is alarming at first: The mildly spicy flavor of vanilla chai tasted like a frothy (albeit tasty) Starbucks drink–it felt wrong. Likewise, as I squirted a dime-size portion of the activated charcoal onto my toothbrush, my husband kindly exclaimed, “That looks like you just phished smudge out of the sink pipes.” Spitting out grey liquid didn’t make that any less incentivizing.