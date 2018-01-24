This Impact Investing Platform Was Set To Be A Game-Changer. So Why Did It Fail?

Launched in April last year, the ImpactUs marketplace was supposed to open up impact investing to new organizations and new funders. It was meant to be a major development in the emerging–but still limited–field of investing for both financial, and social and environmental, benefit. But, little more than eight months later, it has closed. “The ImpactUs Marketplace was formed with the goal of simplifying the impact investing process,” reads a message on the group’s website. “Unfortunately, we have had to make the difficult decision to cease operations.”

By making it easier for investors and mission-driven organizations to find each other and do business, the Kickstarter-like platform was set to spur major “new deal flow,” according to its founders. They hoped to be doing deals worth $100 million by now, and to have $3 billion in assets under management within 10 years. But apparently it didn’t have enough startup funding to become a sustainable operation, according to groups that used the marketplace to raise capital.

Impact investors often complain about a lack of ready-made opportunities for their capital. ImpactUs took on a screening role, defining what was on offer and laying out minimum investment levels and expected returns. Purpose-focused groups like B-Corps and community development financial institutions (CDFIs), meanwhile, say they lack the capacity to market themselves to investors and manage complex legal and tax paperwork. ImpactUs offered to take on those roles as well, providing an approachable website, online transaction processing, and back-office support.

“We were very interested in an online platform that facilitated investing for us–to automate some of the processes associated with on-boarding investors and managing communication,” says Kevin Egolf, chief financial officer at Iroquois Valley Farms, an agriculture company making investments in sustainable farming that was one of the original organizations to use ImpactUs. “Doing private investment is time-consuming on an administrative level. To do that efficiently and reach more investors, personally I think you need a technology solution.”

Growing numbers of investors are willing to invest for below-market returns as long as they’re also compensated with evidence of social and environmental benefits. ImpactUs hoped to help B-corps, CDFIs, and microfinance groups reach such people. When Fast Company reported on the initiative last May, opportunities on the site included restorative farming, micro-finance projects, and affordable housing. Expected returns ranged from 0% to 5%. (By comparison, the long-term average return for the S&P 500 is about 12%).

ImpactUs was founded by a handful of CDFIs, including Enterprise Community Partners and City First Enterprises–financial institutions that support projects from affordable housing to small business development in lower-income communities, which often struggle to access loans from big banks. CDFIs work by leveraging philanthropic dollars–either from a foundation, or from the federal CDFI Fund, which supports the financial institutions–to bring in money from big banks or private lenders. CDFIs have a proven track record of success and consistent, if not huge, returns on investment, which de-risks investing in impact projects for big investors.

It’s clear that in the beginning, the CDFI and philanthropic communities had high hopes for ImpactUs. The platform had received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the MacArthur Foundation, Ford Foundation, Kellogg Foundation and the Open Road Alliance as well as the CDFIs to get off the ground. MacArthur alone had put in $400,000 while Kellogg invested $350,000, according to their websites. ImpactUs was aimed at “accredited investors” who earn more than $200,000 a year, or have a net worth of more than $1 million. But it had hoped to broaden its base to less wealthy individuals once it was established.