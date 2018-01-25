Can This 200-Year-Old Approach Help Modern Companies Find New Talent?

In spite of shrinking unemployment numbers, many companies say they’re still having trouble finding workers with the skills necessary to fill specific roles. An April 2017 survey from CareerBuilder found that 60% of U.S. employers across a wide range of industries have job openings that stay open for 12 weeks or longer. The average cost of extended vacancies is more than $800,000 annually, and this inability to find candidates takes a toll on productivity, morale, and revenue, to name a few areas.

Apprenticeships have long been used by manufacturing and the trades to give workers the skills, knowledge, and on-the-job training they need to transition seamlessly into specific roles. Now, in an effort to bridge the skills gap and tap new talent pools, more companies are using the apprenticeship model, partnering with community colleges and four-year higher education institutions as well as nonprofit community organizations, to find workers and ensure they have the precise skills they need to do the job.

In June 2017, President Donald Trump issued an executive order expanding U.S. apprenticeships, and those that meet certain standards may qualify for registered apprenticeship status with the Department of Labor, possibly making the employer eligible for tax credits.

Learning On The Job

Companies with demand for employees in areas like sales, marketing, technology, and other roles considered “white collar” are finding that the apprenticeship model works for them. Different from internships, which may be paid or unpaid and include tasks ranging from clerical work to more advanced industry experience, apprentices are paid and begin training immediately.

Five years ago, when Bridget Gainer, vice president of global public affairs for professional services firm Aon, looked out her window, she could see Harold Washington College, a community college that is part of the City Colleges of Chicago system. “But we never engaged there, never hired anyone, never really had much to do with the school,” she says. “We thought, ‘Let’s try to bridge that gap.'”

After developing an internship program, she says her team realized that if they really wanted to make an impact, they needed to offer a pathway to careers. Drawing on the firm’s experience developing apprenticeships in the U.K., they began to look at all entry-level jobs and evaluate whether they really needed to be filled by someone with a four-year degree. They also looked at roles that had a high rate of attrition and found four that met both criteria.

“There was a clear business case that we needed a different pipeline into this part of our business,” she says. The firm worked closely with Harold Washington to create a program where apprentices would work for Aon Monday through Thursday and go to class at Harold Washington on Friday. When students complete the apprenticeship, they get both a certification and an associate’s degree. The current class of interns, who completed their first year, has a 100% retention rate and is more diverse than traditional recruiting classes, Gainer says.