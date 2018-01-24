Paying Freelancers With Equity Shares: An Idea For Bootstrapping Startups

If you have a good startup idea but no money to build it, you might think of selling some equity and using the cash to hire people to work for you. Lots of founders do that. But you might, instead, cut out a stage in that process and actually use equity to hire staff through a marketplace called Loom .

Loom, based in Austin, Texas, has linked up dozens of would-be founders and freelancers since it was founded in 2016. Projects offered on the site currently include a cannabis e-commerce startup in California that needs a back-end developer. It’s offering a 10% equity stake, plus a cash budget of $20,000. Then there’s an “epic music startup” that needs someone to build a “reverse polling ‘Heartbeat'” web site feature. It’s offering 1% and a budget worth $30,000.

Cofounder Chase White argues Loom solves the problem that many founders are willing give away parts of their business, but don’t know freelancers who might be prepared to do work. Plus, the platform helps people who really don’t have any money to offer. Up to 15,000 freelancers (mostly developers) are listed on the platform, White says, and about 1,000 founders have posted projects so far.

White got the idea for Loom while building his previous startup, Localeur, a travel site that sources tips from locals in hundreds of international destinations. Paying for early development allowed Localeur to eventually bring in about $3 million in funding. Loom’s website itself was built by a freelancer who got 2% of the company upfront (he is now CTO).

“It’s a new approach to creating products that’s a more efficient use of resources,” White says. “Some of the best ideas in the world are trapped in the minds of non-technical people. This lets them get those ideas out without any money down.”

In fact, most of the deals on Loom are equity-plus-cash arrangements. Freelancers are more likely to get involved, White says, when they can be assured of getting tangible payment upfront with the hope of greater reward down the line.

To use Loom, freelancers list their skills and work histories; startups stipulate what they want and how much they’re willing to offer. Loom suggests both parties sign a stock-sharing agreement before arranging the working deal. To cover its costs, Loom charges startups a $50 fee to speak with potential freelancers. The platform also takes 10% of any cash that changes hand (payments and equity shares are managed through the platform).