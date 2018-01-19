Snap threatened leakers in an internal memo, so of course the memo was leaked

After news broke last night that Snap was laying off around two dozen employees , the company is now trying to clamp down on leakers. In a memo obtained by Cheddar , Snap’s lawyer wrote that it has a “zero-tolerance policy for those who leak Snap Inc. confidential information.”

The memo goes on:

If you leak Snap Inc. information, you will lose your job and we will pursue any and all legal remedies against you. And that’s just the start. You can face personal financial liability even if you yourself did not benefit from the leaked information. The government, our investors, and other third parties can also seek their own remedies against you for what you disclosed. The government can even put you in jail.

Seems like Snap is feeling defensive. And of course the anti-leaking memo gets leaked.

You can read the full memo here.CGW