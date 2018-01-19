WhatsApp launches its new Business messenger app

WhatsApp Business is a free Android app the company released today that aims to make it easier for businesses to connect with customers, WhatsApp announced in a blog post. The app will allow businesses to create profiles where customers can find out more about them, offer quick replies to customer questions, view messaging statistics, and offer Confirmed (aka verified) Accounts. WhatsApp Business is available for download today in Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.S., with the app rolling out to other markets in the coming weeks.MG
