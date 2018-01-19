Google and China’s Tencent agree to share patents

The American search giant and Chinese social media giant have come to an agreement to share patents so it’s easier for the companies to introduce their products in markets around the world without the risk of litigation, reports Reuters. Google and Tencent have not revealed which patents they’ve agreed to share, or how much Google (or Tencent) is paying for the agreement. The only semi-specific thing Google said about the patent-sharing agreement was that it covered a broad range of patents. The move will likely see Google make a little more headway into China, where Tencent dominates with a number of its products, including WeChat, an app store, and live-streaming platforms.MG
