This Is The Real Reason Your Emails Are Infuriating Your Coworkers

Let’s get one thing out of the way first: Email is a terrible means of communication. Slack and its ilk included, there’s still no good digital duplicate to the basic social niceties that grease most of our interactions and make sure we all get along well enough. No amount or combination of exclamation points or emojis can replace a warm smile or a pleasant tone of voice.

So while it certainly makes sense to practice writing shorter, more emotionally intelligent emails, there’s a limit to what you’ll ever be able to accomplish between hitting “new message” and “send.” The real reason your emails are getting on your coworkers’ nerves has nothing to do with what, how, or when you write–it’s all a matter of human psychology. Here’s why and what to do about it.

Back To Basics

Inevitably–and often without even realizing it–your colleagues have to fill in a lot of details when they read any email from you. They’re making guesses about your intent and tone: Did you mean that particular statement seriously or ironically? Does that sarcasm reflect frustration or lighthearted humor? And that request you’re making–do you realize the burden it places on others? To answer many of these implicit questions, a sender will fill in the gaps with what they know (or don’t know) about you personally.

Which means that if your email bothers its recipient, there’s a good chance it isn’t the email itself that’s the problem, but you. An identical email coming from someone else might be received and interpreted much differently.

The solution is simple: As soon as interpersonal guesswork gets in the way of your message, it’s time to inject some interpersonal substance in its place. Engage with your colleagues directly (i.e. not digitally) when you get the sense they’re feeling annoyed by your emails (or to prevent that from happening in the first place). Pick up the phone when there’s something you need or when you have to respond to a series of queries rather than just get one simple thing squared away. Set up a quick chat in person to give feedback on a report. Offer to grab a cup of coffee to go over it together.

