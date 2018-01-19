China Has Its Own Alexa, But It’s No Mere Knockoff

Baidu’s Raven H smart speaker is meant to be noticed. Whereas Amazon and Google chose to dress their speakers in neutral tones and fabric materials, the Raven H resembles a stack of green, blue, red, and orange blocks, with a partially coiled power cord that would look at home on a rotary phone.

But that standout design belies Baidu’s actual strategy for winning the virtual assistant wars–first in its home market of China, soon in Japan, and maybe someday in Western markets. As a Google-like web giant that runs the most popular Chinese search engine, Baidu would rather help other companies release their own hardware than sell homegrown products like the Raven H. To that end, the Raven H costs about $250–four times the price of third-party speakers running Baidu’s DuerOS AI.

Therein lies the biggest strategic difference between Baidu and U.S. firms in the voice assistant business. Although Amazon and Google also work with third-party hardware makers, their own Echo and Home speakers are among the cheapest and best on the market. They’re mainstream products, not aspirational ones like the Raven H.

“Echo is actually competing with other smart speakers,” says Kun Jing, the head of Baidu’s DuerOS platform. “If you get a discount on an Echo, a lot of other smart speakers are hard to sell. For us, we only build one first-party product, and this one is not cheap.”

Last week, Baidu set up a booth at the CES trade show in Las Vegas for the first time. Nestled within a section for robotics, far away from the mega-spaces of tech behemoths like Samsung and Sony, Baidu’s presence wasn’t the splashiest. But by showing up, Baidu was hoping to leave an impression on current and potential partners that operate outside of China.

Even before the show, Baidu had been making progress on those fronts. In December, Qualcomm and Baidu announced a plan to optimize DuerOS for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips on smartphones and other connected devices. Another tie-in with LinkPlay, which provides Wi-Fi modules for Alexa-enabled devices, will allow vendors to easily convert Alexa products into DuerOS ones. Jing also says that a representative from Disney approached Baidu during CES to discuss bringing U.S. content to China via Baidu’s iQiyi streaming service, which of course integrates with DuerOS on connected televisions.

“We want to use this global stage to show international partners how we innovate at China speed, and how we enable our partners to create very innovative products,” Jing says.