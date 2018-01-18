Trump thinks Tim Cook is a “great guy” for investing billions in the United States

President Trump is gushing about Apple—and CEO Tim Cook—following news that the company will contribute $350 billion to the U.S. economy in the next five years. During a speech Thursday in Pennsylvania, Trump said Cook was a “great guy” and claimed he called to thank him for Apple’s investment.

“In the news, I heard $350 billion,” Trump said. “I thought, ‘You mean $350 million? That’s going to be a beautiful plant.’ They said, ‘No, it’s three-hundred and fifty billion dollars.’ And I just called Tim Cook and I thanked him. But I don’t imagine there has ever been an investment that big in this country.”

Apple also plans to spend more than $30 billion creating an additional 20,000 jobs by 2023. Read more about Apple’s investment here.PM