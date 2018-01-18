CES Could (And Should) Go Virtual Within The Next Decade

Last week I was in Las Vegas to attend my 43rd CES. With 2.5 million square feet of exhibit space and more than 180,000 people attending, the show is one of the largest trade shows in the world. And for most of us in tech, there are plenty of reasons to attend—from meeting with clients and potential clients and checking out key products in person.

I’m able to pre-select products that interest me because, as a member of the analyst and press community, I received over 2,500 meeting requests before the show started. The requests began showing up in my email in early September. While I can’t read all of them, I scan the subject lines looking for products of interest. When I find them, I put them on a watch list.

But my time in Las Vegas is pretty much taken up by meetings. That left 30 minutes to visit the convention center’s exhibit hall, and 90 minutes to check out the exhibits at the Sands.

The show is so expansive now with exhibits placed in two major venues and six satellite hotels. It’s diversified and grown into much more than consumer electronics show. Even if I spent 100% of my time on the show floors, I couldn’t have seen it all during the four days of the show. And it’s hard to get around inside the exhibit halls. At any given time at least 75-80% of the show’s 180,000 attendees are packing the aisles. As I tried to walk the aisles at LVCC, a quip by Yogi Berra—”it’s so crowded nobody goes there anymore”— kept ringing in my ears.

For these reasons, I think CES and other trade shows will eventually go virtual. The virtual trade show concept has been around for some time but the technology hasn’t been available to approximate the experience of a real trade show in VR.

That’s changing. Thanks to virtual reality goggles and platforms like Oculus, Vive and others in the works, I could envision that within the next 6-8 years, it may be possible for any vendor to create a VR-based 360-degree exhibit where anyone could experience products as if they were at a real trade show.

Imagine a virtual CES. Using VR glasses, you would be able to walk through LG’s video canyon as thousands of us did at CES and marvel at the technology behind it. You could stand in front of Sony’s new 146-inch 8K TV and run through a demo.