Facebook finally appoints a non-white board member: AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault

Back in October, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg met with the Congressional Black Caucus and promised Facebook would appoint a black member to its unfailingly white board in the “very near future.” That day is finally here: After 14 years, Mark Zuckerberg revealed earlier that Kenneth Chenault, the soon-to-be-former American Express CEO, is joining Facebook’s board .

Zuckerberg did not point out that Chenault is the first black (and non-white) board member, though he claimed that he has “been trying to recruit Ken for years.” All this doesn’t mean much in the way of voting rights, of course, since Zuckerberg has majority voting power and, as a result, control over the company.

Still, here’s hoping this is a sign of things to come—perhaps more diversity in senior leadership?

