KFC’s Comfort Zone, Bud Light’s Olde Pep Talk: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Awkward silences are weird, and for most of us, to be avoided at all costs. But what if suffering through that awkwardness, actually breaking it, could help a friend? That’s what a new PSA campaign from The Ad Council on suicide prevention, and mental health aims to do by taking a light-hearted approach to a serious issue. Beyond the main spot, there are a few tutorial videos on how to know if you should reach out to a friend, how to start the conversation, and how to keep that conversation going. Turns out, you can learn something worthwhile from a strange dude in a brown turtleneck. Onward!

The Ad Council “Seize The Awkward”

What: A new suicide prevention PSA campaign from The Ad Council, with The Jed Foundation and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Who: The Ad Council, Droga5

Why we care: There’s no easy way to talk about these things. The spot is corny enough to be self-aware, but sincere enough to send a great message. Plus, the overall campaign also weaves in a handful of influential YouTubers like Hannah Hart, talking about how they’ve dealt with mental health challenges.

Beats By Dre “Nigerian Women’s Bobsled Team”

What: A new ad featuring Nigeria’s bobsled team that’s part of Beats By Dre’s Winter Olympic campaign.

Who: Beats by Dre, Hustle

Why we care: It’s like Cool Runnings, but set to G-Eazy and Zoe Nash’s “The Beautiful & Damned.”