Designer diapers are now a thing, thanks to Aden and Anais

Aden and Anais is a brand that many new parents are familiar with thanks to its muslin swaddles, which are perfect for newborns. The brand has now launched a line of extra-soft disposable diapers that have beautiful patterns on them and are meant to coordinate with the swaddles. A box of diapers costs $24.99, which is about double the price of Huggies or Pampers, but about on par with other higher-end brands like Honest Co.

For some parents, the brand's commitment to sustainability will warrant the higher price: The diapers are made from 100% certified sustainable resources and the brand plants a tree with every pack sold. But others will be attracted to the cute patterns. Most mainstream diaper brands plaster their diapers with Disney characters, so for those with the disposable income to spare and an eye for design, these pretty diapers with hand-drawn images of giraffes, stars, or flowers might offer some relief from the relentless bombardment of Mickey Mouse and Winnie The Pooh.