  • 12:43 pm

Save “One Mississippi”: Amazon’s cancellation spree has fans and critics aghast

[Photo: courtesy of Amazon]

Amazon Studios went on a somewhat unexpected cancellation spree this week, and among the casualties was One Mississippi, the acclaimed comedy series by Tig Notaro and Diablo Cody. The move has fans and a number of top-teir TV critics voicing their disappointment and sparking the hashtag #SaveOneMississippi on Twitter.

Not lost on the show’s fans is Amazon’s singularly bad timing: Notaro was one of the first high-profile voices to openly criticize Louis C.K. for sexual misconduct that was long an open secret in comedy and entertainment circles. That Amazon would pull her show at the height of the “Me Too” movement is coming off as tone deaf to say the least.

While it’s unlikely that the backlash will prompt Amazon to change its mind—fan-driven campaigns like this one rarely do—there’s always hope. Last year, NBC made the rare decision to un-cancel the drama Timeless after fans protested.

Amazon Studios had originally sought out prestige programming (and found it in shows like Transparent and movies like Manchester by the Sea), but Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly shifting gears with an eye toward big-budget spectacles á la Game of Thrones.CZ

