How Letting Go Of These “Good” Habits Can Make You More Successful

Learning new things is an important part of career growth, and 87% of millennials say professional development opportunities factor into their job decisions, according to Gallup . Acquiring too much information, however, can be a problem, putting your career at risk of becoming stagnant, says Dom Price, work futurist-in-chief and head of R&D at the software development firm Atlassian in Sydney, Australia.

“In the digital world, we’re privy to an abundance of knowledge,” he says. “We believe getting smart means knowing more, but in fact, it is not. We’re not practicing what we know. The acquisition of knowledge is dangerous when you don’t practice it.”

In order to succeed, Price argues that you need to understand the importance of unlearning—identifying the things you know that you don’t have time to nurture, and then letting some of them go.

How To Unlearn

Every quarter, Price examines his calendar and identifies things he loves, longs for, and loathes. Valuable tasks—those he loves—stay. Information or skills he longs to learn are added or examined further. And the most important step is looking for tasks or rituals he loathes.

“These are things that don’t pay a dividend,” he says. “They’re habits formed over time. They used to pay dividends and be valuable, but they’re not useful to me now, and won’t be in the future.”

Loathe tasks are the items that need to be unlearned, says Price, who has been practicing unlearning for a year and a half. “When you stop doing things, you get to give yourself back time, and time is the most precious resource,” he says.

For example, one of the rituals Price “unlearned” was a weekly one-on-one brainstorming meeting with a friend. “In the beginning, I loved it, but eventually we were meeting for the sake of meeting,” he says. “I didn’t feel I was getting the return on my time, but because it was a ritual that had no conflict, it continued.”