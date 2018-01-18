The FBI wants to know if Russia funneled money to Donald Trump via the NRA

U.S. investigators are looking into whether a Russian banker with direct ties to the Kremlin used the National Rifle Association to funnel money to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election, reports McClatchy . According to the report, which cites many anonymous sources, the FBI is zeroing in on a man named Alexander Torshin, who has a close relationship with both Vladimir Putin and the NRA.

Torshin has reportedly been involved with the gun-rights organization since 2013. He also set up his own Moscow-based gun-rights group, which is run by a woman with alleged ties to a U.S.-based conservative operative.

It’s unclear how much evidence investigators have accrued relating to money flow between Torshin and the NRA. The organization spent over $55 million on last year’s election–$30 million of which went to support President Trump. McClatchy writes, that’s “triple what the group devoted to backing Republican Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential race.”

You can read the full story here.CGW