What happens during a government shutdown? 5 things to know as GOP scrambles for votes

As you’ve probably heard, Republican leaders on Capitol Hill are working to secure votes to pass a short-term funding bill by the Friday deadline. If they fail, the government will shut down. We’ve been down this road many times before. In fact, the government has shut down almost 20 times since 1976–including a memorable 16-day standoff in 2013 over an attempted Obamacare repeal–but what exactly does it mean for the government to shut down?