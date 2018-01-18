Amazon names 20 finalists for its second headquarters

And then there were–20? After much pomp and groveling, with applications submitted by 238 cities and regions, Amazon has narrowed the list of candidates for its second North American headquarters down to a grand total of 20 finalists. The list spans red states and blue, and coasts east and west–with 3 in the Washington, D.C. area, where CEO Jeff Bezos has a home and is spending an increasing amount of time.