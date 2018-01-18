Creepy Short Film Narrated By A Phone Will Make You Want To Throw Away Your Phone

Who: Director Kevin Byrnes, presented by The Atlantic.

Why we care: A boring, obvious truth: Smartphones have indelibly changed the way we live. “What the hell did people do to kill time before?” asks the narrator of a new documentary-ish short called Harvest. Indeed, any movie that doesn’t show at least one or two characters mucking around on their phones at all times is now inaccurate. (Oddly, very few films actually do this.) What’s different about the character narrating Harvest is that it’s not a person but a phone itself. Over the course of 11 moody minutes, this smartphone gradually lets us know everything it knows about its owner, just through normal usage. Turns out it’s pretty much everything.