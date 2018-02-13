This Is What VCs Talk About 5 Minutes After Founders Finish Pitching

Once they’ve finished pitching investors, many founders leave the boardroom thinking things went well. The venture capitalists in the room nodded politely, said they’d “follow up,” and admitted the business model sounded “compelling.”

But after a seemingly good pitch, that promised follow-up doesn’t always happen. No second meeting gets booked, and no investment is made. What’s really being said behind closed doors after the pitch wraps up and the founder leaves the room? These five VCs share the inside scoop.

Whether To Pass Right Away

You might hope that VCs take a few days to weigh the merits of each pitch they hear, but that isn’t always the case. The sheer volume of startups they consider requires a process-of-elimination approach pretty much right off the bat. “At least 50% of the time, we’ll make a decision to pass within minutes of a meeting ending,” admits Amit Mukherjee, partner at NEA. This, he says, is actually “the biggest decision to make immediately after a meeting.” If the company isn’t an automatic “pass,” investors will agree to begin “investing time conducting diligence to learn more and test our theses.”

“If we’re digging in” during the pitch meeting itself, Mukherjee adds, “it’s a very good sign, and we’re serious about the opportunity.”

Their Top Concerns

Anarghya Vardhana, principal at Maveron, feels “proud that we are a no-bullshit team. What you see is what you get.” As a result, she says, “a founder will know where we are concerned or what red or yellow flags we are raising.” That candor sets the tone for the discussion that follows when an entrepreneur wrap ups their pitch. “Once the founder leaves the room,” Vardhana says, “it’s an opportunity for us to discuss what we love and what we are still unsure of . . . We can then prioritize the top concerns and bubble those back up to the founder for further clarity.”