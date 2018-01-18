Mark Zuckerberg, Richard Branson, and Ellen Pao stop by Freakonomics’ new CEO series

If you’ve ever wished there were a CEO version of Pokémon cards so you could catch them all, you’re going to want to subscribe to the Freakonomics podcast.

Stephen J. Dubner’s popular show just launched a brand-new series that will take you inside the rich interior world of CEOs like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Virgin’s Richard Branson, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Pepsi’s Indra Nooyi, and former CEO Jack Welch from General Electric.

Over the course of the six-week series—aptly called “The Secret Life of CEO”—the podcast will take listeners behind the scenes of the most powerful companies in the world. Dubner doesn’t shy away from the hard questions, either, like what makes a good CEO, why are there so few women at the top, how does a CEO manage a crisis, and most important of all: What exactly does a CEO do all day?

The first episode is up now at freakonomics.com and on all your favorite podcast providers.ML