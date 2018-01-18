Zapier’s $10,000 “de-location” offer sparks job applicants but (still) no de-location

Last March, Zapier, the work automation platform, announced it would be offering $10,000 to cover moving expenses for any employees who wanted to ditch the Bay Area for someplace where the cost of living is less insane. By midsummer, Business Insider reported that job applications had spiked some 30% but there weren’t any takers yet for the so-called “de-location package.”

Nine months on, Zapier, whose workforce is entirely remote to begin with, now tells Fast Company that it’s grown its headcount by more than 65%–from around 75 staffers last spring to 125 today. Two of those 50-odd hires were from the Bay Area, yet still no Zapier employees have chosen to take the money and run (or, rather, relocate). At last count, in October, job applicants had swelled 53% since the package’s rollout.

Basecamp, another all-remote tech company, recently committed to paying San Francisco–competitive salaries across its entire workforce, which led to a round of raises. A Zapier spokesperson says the company similarly tries “to be consistent and competitive anywhere else in the world, no matter where you are.” If anyone eventually does take the 10 grand to relocate, the company wouldn’t dock their pay.RB