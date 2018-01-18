advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:27 am

Mark Zuckerberg wants you to call your member of Congress to support Dreamers

Mark Zuckerberg wants you to call your member of Congress to support Dreamers
[Photo: Flickr user JD Lasica]

The Facebook CEO posted his plea on Wednesday. In it, he says Congress’s ability to pass DACA legislation that will protect Dreamers is ultimately “a basic question of whether our government works.” Zuckerberg has been an outspoken proponent of Dreamers in the past, as have most tech leaders. Recently he cofounded FWD.us, a lobbying group focused on immigration issues.

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company