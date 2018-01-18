Amazon Studios is pivoting from indie films to blockbusters

The film production and acquisition arm of Amazon is shifting its sights from art house films to films with a larger commercial appeal, reports Reuters. Amazon reportedly was only going after art house films in the past because it wanted highbrow movies that would win awards so it could attract A-list Hollywood talent for its original productions. But now that that’s been done, Amazon is looking for films that will woo customers, not Hollywood, and persuade as many people to join their video streaming service as possible. Amazon is reportedly willing to spend as much as $50 million a film for those with commercial appeal. That’s 10 times the amount Amazon was willing to pay for art house films.MG