These cities don’t want you to know what they bid to be Amazon’s HQ2 home

Muckrock did some digging to find out which cities bid to become the home of Amazon’s second headquarters and what they offered the company. But while some cities revealed what they tempted Amazon with, there were some cities that didn’t want the specifics of their bids made public. Those cities are:
- Chicago
- Arlington, Texas
- Kankakee County, Illinois
- Loudoun County, Virginia
- Provo, Utah
- Gary, Indiana
- Jacksonville, Florida
- New Rochelle, New York
- Oak Brook, Illinois
- Phoenix
- St. Louis
- Tampa, Florida
- Woonsocket, Rhode Island
- Oxnard, California
- Long Beach and Huntington Beach, California
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Memphis
- Arlington, Virginia
The reasons many of the cities gave for staying mum about their offers were for “maintaining a competitive advantage,” although some cities said they will reveal their offers to the public after Amazon picks a winner.MG