How To Talk To Your Boss About Your Career Goals

When you’re making big plans for your career, it helps to have a mentor as well as a champion. Having access to someone with company experience, insight, and information can also help you get ahead.

Sometimes, you need just one person to deliver those benefits—your boss.

“Sharing your goals with your boss may seem like a risky proposition, but with thought, it can provide you with greater opportunity and a stronger relationship with your manager. This can also add employee retention value to the company, as employees usually stay longer with a company that shows it is willing to invest in its workforce’s development,” says Elaine Varelas, managing partner at Keystone Partners, a Boston-based career management firm.

But if you have a boss who’s open to helping you, how do you talk about your goals without making them feel threatened or like you’re preparing to leave? It’s a mixture of timing, framing, and communication skills.

Setting Yourself Up for Success

If you’re going to have a sit-down with your supervisor to enlist them as an advocate to help you achieve your goals, you want to give yourself the best chance at having a successful encounter, says Raleigh, North Carolina-based therapist and motivational speaker Tasha Holland-Kornegay, PhD. Find a time that works for your boss—no immediate deadline or other pressure—and when you’ll be able to get the length of meeting you need to discuss your goals. Holland-Kornegay also says it’s a good idea to give your boss a heads-up about what you’ll be discussing so they can think about how to help you. Recently, one of her employees reached out to her for a conversation about her own career growth.

The employee had been keeping pace with the increasingly busy practice, but Holland-Kornegay didn’t realize the additional demands that were being placed on this employee. After the conversation, Holland-Kornegay adjusted her pay, and they had a frank discussion about moving her career forward. “[From an employee’s perspective], I think you just have to be tactful and honest. And also be prepared. Go in there, say what you mean and mean what you say. And also let the employer know, I’m coming in here for support. I’m eliciting your guidance. I’m not trying to take anything away,” she says.

Saying The Right Things

Framing the conversation properly is another essential element to success, says Yardley, Pennsylvania leadership expert Liz Bywater, PhD, author of Slow Down to Speed Up: Lead, Succeed, Thrive in a 24/7 World. Spend some time thinking about how your boss may be able to help you achieve your goals, and prepare to show that you’re ready for stretch assignments, training, or other activities that can help you get to the next level. Bywater recommends starting the conversation in a positive way, quantifying that you’ve spent some time learning your job and about the company. Then, ask to explore ideas for career progression.