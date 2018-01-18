Hatch just launched a beauty line for the trickiest pregnancy problems

What they don’t tell you before you’re pregnant is that your skin goes bananas. In addition to the inconvenience of having a human slowly taking over your body, you will probably deal with an itchy belly and cracked nipples. While the skincare market is overflowing with new brands and products, there aren’t many brands that specialize in the needs of moms-to-be. Belli and Honest are among the few brands that produce anti-stretch mark creams just for pregnancy.

Hatch, a pregnancy brand, launched a 10-piece maternity beauty collection this week that is specifically designed to tackle these awkward problems. One of the products, for instance, is a belly mask that provides hydration and helps minimize stretch marks. There’s also a nipple balm and a gel for leg and foot relief. (Oh yeah, your legs will hurt like crazy because you’re carrying 30 lb. of extra weight.)

One of the best parts about these products is that they are nontoxic, which means that you don't have to worry about weird chemicals having a negative impact on your unborn baby.