Financial giants dominate blockchain patents—for now

While the price of bitcoin screams up and down, today dropping below $10,000 for the first time since early December, another corner of the crypto world continues to make slow and steady progress: blockchain for banking. According to a study published by EnvisionIP, Wall Street firms loom large among companies that hold blockchain-related patents, with Bank of America in the lead at 43. Also near the top of the list: Fidelity, TD Bank, American Express, Nasdaq, and Goldman Sachs. Overall, the financial services industry owns 20% of blockchain patents.