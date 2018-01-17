Twitter may soon tell you personally if you saw Russian propaganda tweets

Twitter fans, don’t think your Facebook-using friends were the only ones who were subjected to Russian propaganda during the 2016 election. You almost certainly were, too. And now Twitter says it’s getting ready to let you know just how many tweets you saw.

According to Recode, Twitter’s director of public policy, Carlos Monje, said during Senate testimony today that the company plans to “identify and inform individually the users who” saw tweets from Russian government-backed trolls during the election. But Monje didn’t explain precisely how the company plans to tell people, nor whether Twitter would spell out what kind of Russian propaganda its users saw.

Twitter’s move comes after heat from Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who had demanded that Twitter, Facebook, and Google inform users who had been exposed to Russian propaganda. Facebook unveiled a portal in December that partially achieves that goal, while Google said it had no way to do so, infuriating Blumenthal, Recode wrote.DT